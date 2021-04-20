Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Lincoln Heights

A brush fire threatened homes Tuesday in the Lincoln Heights area northeast of downtown Los Angeles.
The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Sierra Street. An acreage estimate was not immediately available, but firefighters said structures are threatened
"There are approximately 10 homes under immediate threat and evacuations are being initiated," firefighters said in a statement.
Details about a cause were not immediately available.