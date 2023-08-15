California Wildfires

Firefighters stop spread of Agua Dulce brush fire at about 20 acres

The Baker Fire burned north of the 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Smoke rises from a brush fire in the Agua Dulce area Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023.
NBCLA

Fire crews halted a brush fire burning in warm conditions Tuesday afternoon in the Agua Dulce area.

There were no reports of damage due to the Baker Fire, burning north of the 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road, north of Avenida Donari. The fire, estimated at about two dozen acres, started around 1 p.m.

About an hour later, crews on the scene reported that the spread of the fire had been stopped.

There were no reports of injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

California Wildfiresagua dulce
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us