Firefighters stop spread of Agua Dulce brush fire at about 20 acres

Fire crews halted a brush fire burning in warm conditions Tuesday afternoon in the Agua Dulce area.

There were no reports of damage due to the Baker Fire, burning north of the 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road, north of Avenida Donari. The fire, estimated at about two dozen acres, started around 1 p.m.

About an hour later, crews on the scene reported that the spread of the fire had been stopped.

There were no reports of injuries.

