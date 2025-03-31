Wildfires

Brush fire erupts near Bishop prompting evacuation orders in Inyo County

Aerial support was not available due to turbulence.

By Missael Soto

Dakota Snider

A vegetation fire erupted near Bishop, prompting Cal Fire to issue an evacuation order and warnings in Inyo County.

The Silver Fire broke out around 2:11 p.m. on Sunday, near Silver Canyon Road just north of Bishop.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The 150-acre blaze crossed Highway 6, threatening multiple structures and power lines, according to Cal Fire.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Aerial support was not available to fly due to turbulence.

The White Mountain Estates in Mono County were evacuated by local authorities.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresCentral California
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us