Brush fire erupts near Bishop prompting evacuation orders in Inyo County

A vegetation fire erupted near Bishop, prompting Cal Fire to issue an evacuation order and warnings in Inyo County.

The Silver Fire broke out around 2:11 p.m. on Sunday, near Silver Canyon Road just north of Bishop.

The 150-acre blaze crossed Highway 6, threatening multiple structures and power lines, according to Cal Fire.

Aerial support was not available to fly due to turbulence.

The White Mountain Estates in Mono County were evacuated by local authorities.