Brush fire erupts on hillside in Lake Elsinore, threatening homes

An evacuation order was issued for all properties south of Grand Avenue, east of Fairview Street and west of Ortega Highway.

By City News Service

A brush fire that erupted Thursday on a hillside just west of Lake Elsinore scorched 63 acres in an hour and threatened homes abutting the Cleveland National Forest, prompting mandatory evacuation orders.

The non-injury "Macy Fire" was reported at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the El Cariso Campground, north of the Ortega (74) Highway, just west of Macy Street on the west end of Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county, U.S. Forest Service, Orange County Fire Authority and other agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames running downhill at a "dangerous rate of spread," heading directly toward residences alongside the federal preserve, according to the department.

Five Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters immediately initiated runs on the brusher, making drops for the protection of homes in the fire's path, according to reports from the scene.

At 6:50 p.m., the flames jumped the highway, burning along both sides near a turnout known as the "Candy Store," according to officials.

An evacuation order was issued for all properties south of Grand Avenue, east of Fairview Street and west of Ortega Highway.

A temporary command center was moved to Elsinore High School, 21800 Riverside Drive. However, no temporary evacuation facility had been set up for residents as of 7 p.m.

The City of Lake Elsinore officials were coordinating with the fire department on designating a location. California Highway Patrol officers and county sheriff's deputies fully shut down the Ortega in both directions between San Juan Capistrano and Lake Elsinore.

Motorists were being turned around from where they came for public safety. Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore was also closed between Macy and the highway due to the amount of traffic clogging the corridor.

With nightfall approaching, sundowner winds in the area were expected to abate, giving crews an opportunity to begin digging containment lines. A night-flying helicopter was summoned to make water drops in support of ground crews, while the air tankers and day-restricted choppers were preparing to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word regarding how the blaze might have started.

