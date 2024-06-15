Los Angeles County Fire Department

3,000-acre brush fire growing in Gorman area

Evacuation orders are in place.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A brush fire in Gorman forced evacuations on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a fire in the Gorman area that grew to more than 3,000 acres on Saturday.

The third alarm brush fire was burning near the southbound 5 Freeway and Gorman Road. The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The LA County Fire Department announced on X that structures were being threatened and evacuation orders were in place.

