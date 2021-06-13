Brush Fire Ignites Near Pinyon Pines, Mandatory Evacuations in Place

A wildfire has burned at least 150 acres near Pinyon Pines, prompting the closure of State Route 74 Sunday and mandatory evacuations for Pinyon Crest.

Flames were reported about 11:05 a.m. west of the Pinyon Flat campground in the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, according to the California Highway Patrol. U.S. Forest Service and Riverside County firefighters were responding to the fire, which was spreading at a moderate rate and jumped State Route 74 in a northeasterly direction, fire officials said.

According to the CHP, one structure had been surrounded by the flames, though it was unclear what the structure was or if it might have been occupied.

State Route 74 was shut down in both directions near Palowet Drive and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.