Brush Fire in Shadow Hills Neighborhood Grows to 107 Acres

A small brush fire broke out near the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles, scorching 107 acres as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.

The fire first sparked around 1:31 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The cause of the fire is unknown, but light winds helped it spread.

A number of agencies moved quickly to get the blaze under control, including the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Glendale Fire Department, and the Burbank Fire Department.

No homes are threatened by the fire, no evacuations have been ordered, and no injuries have occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.