Brush fire near Castaic Lake now 50% contained

By City News Service

Fire crews were battling a brush fire in Castaic Tuesday night that burned at least 14 acres of vegetation and was 50% contained, the Angeles National Forest reported.

Firefighters responded to a report of the fire near Lake Hughes Road at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The flames were burning at a moderate speed and were moving toward Castaic Lake.

The fire had grown to 14 acres by 9:45 p.m., but firefighters were making “good progress” extinguishing the flames and there was a “low threat to the community,” the ANF tweeted.

Lake Hughes Road was closed east of Castaic and would remain closed overnight, officials said. 

No injuries were reported. It was unclear what sparked the blaze.

