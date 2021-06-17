Brush Fire Caused by Sparks From Construction Work Burns in Hills Above Pasadena

A brush fire caused by sparks from a construction site burned on a hillside Thursday morning in the Pasadena area.

The Lida Fire was reported in the 1700 block of Lida Street, northwest of the Rose Bowl stadium.

No homes were threatened by the fire, which was accidentally caused by sparks from construction workers cutting material, the Pasadena Fire Department said.

Firefighters limited the fire's spread to one acre. They quickly gained the upper hand after a crew in a Pasadena Police Department helicopter spotted smoke.

Nearly 3,000 fires have burned more than 14,000 acres this year in California. Through mid-June 2020, more than 2,300 fires burned more than 15,000 acres during what was a record-setting year for wildfires in California.