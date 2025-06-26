Wildfires

Brush fire reported in Castaic Junction in northern Los Angeles County

Firefighters responded to the Jasper Fire Thursday afternoon.

By Helen Jeong

A brush fire broke out in the Val Velde area of Castaic Junction in norther Los Angeles County Thursday, fire officials said.

The Jasper Fire was reported near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Chiquito Canyon Drive near Henry Mayo Drive at around 1:10 p.m.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The fire was grown to a second-alarm fire due to the medium level of fuel in the area.

About 100 acres were burned as of 2:15 p.m. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No structures were threatened.

No injuries were reported. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Animals and Wildlife 9 mins ago

Cats rescued from U-Haul in Monrovia now available for adoption

Los Angeles Dodgers 18 mins ago

Clayton Kershaw strikes out 5, moves closer to 3,000 career strikeouts in Dodgers 3-1 sweep of Rockies

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresCastaic
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us