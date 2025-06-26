A brush fire broke out in the Val Velde area of Castaic Junction in norther Los Angeles County Thursday, fire officials said.

The Jasper Fire was reported near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Chiquito Canyon Drive near Henry Mayo Drive at around 1:10 p.m.

The fire was grown to a second-alarm fire due to the medium level of fuel in the area.

About 100 acres were burned as of 2:15 p.m.

No structures were threatened.

No injuries were reported.

BRUSH FIRE | FS #143 l 28100 block Chiquito Canyon Rd. #ValVerde | #LACoFD units are on scene of a 100 acre brush fire. 2nd alarm was requested at 1:42 p.m. No reports of structures threatened at this time.#JasperFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 26, 2025

