Brush Fire Burns 15 Acres in San Bernardino National Forest

A vegetation fire burned Sunday in the Cleghorn area of the San Bernardino National Forest, the national park announced on Twitter.

As of 1:16 p.m., the "Wagon Train Fire" stood at approximately 15 acres, "with moderate rate of spread," according to San Bernardino National Forest.

Lanes of the northbound 15 Freeway through the forest are closed for an "unknown duration," according to Caltrans District 8.

WAGON TRAIN FIRE UPDATE —



Aerial resources and ground crews are making good progress. Fire is now 30 percent contained.



The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/MN0kfiCE2a — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) May 22, 2022

As of about 1:45 p.m., the fire's spread was stopped by U.S. Forest Service firefighters, and the fire remains at 15 acres.

Forest Service firefighters were assisted by San Bernardino County Fire, the San Bernardino unit of Cal Fire, and Rancho Cucamonga Fire.