Brush fire in Ventura County prompts evacuation orders

A brush fire in the Moorpark area of Ventura County is burning about 1,000 acres on Wednesday, prompting evacuation orders according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The evacuation orders are in effect for:

N Hwy 118 to the ridgeline, west to Saticoy County Club

Saticoy Country Club to Balcom Canyon Rd.

A temporary evacuation point was established at Padre Serra Parish located on 5205 Upland Road in Camarillo.

The fire, dubbed the Mountain Fire, was reported around 9 a.m. off the 118 Freeway, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road.

The fire department said that the strong winds in the area were contributing to the challenging conditions.

“140 firefighters are on scene, utilizing 58 fire apparatus, with additional helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft requested to assist,” the department said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.