Small Brush Fires Close Part of 60 Freeway

Several small brush fires were reported Wednesday alongside the 60 Freeway in the East Los Angeles area.

Details about how the fires started were not immediately available.

The westbound freeway was closed near the 101 and 5 freeway interchanges. Traffic was moving slowly through the Boyle Heights area.

"Firefighters are on scene with approximately 1/2 acre of grass and trees," the LAFD said. "Crews are working to prevent the embers from starting spot fires across the lanes of traffic."

The fires were knocked down at about 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.

