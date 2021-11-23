BTS

BTS Super Fan Who Swept Porches for Months to Earn Money Surprised With VIP Ticket

Harrison, who lives with Down Syndrome, has been sweeping porches and socking away his cash, dreaming of seeing his idols perform.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

A Los Angeles BTS super fan who has been working for months, sweeping porches to earn enough to afford a ticket to see the K-pop boy band, was surprised to find himself the star of the show Tuesday when he was given an all access pass.

Harrison, a 14-year-old who NBCLA previously reported on after he started a GoFundMe, has been working to see the South Korean super group in one of their first shows in the Los Angeles area.

Harrison happens to be extremely shy around cameras, and he clearly knew something special was happening when a bunch of them showed up. His favorite people in the world -- mom, dad and sister -- were with him as they traveled to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"He'll talk about this for the rest of his days. This will be the moment," his sister Annaliese Cancilla said.

The South Korean mega-superstars are a daily obsession for Harrison, who's gotten so good at imitating their complicated dance moves that he even does them while sitting in the car.

The Newbury Park teen had his prayers answered Tuesday.

"He wakes up in the morning and the first thing he does is begin dancing," Warren Cancilla, his adoptive father, said.

BTS is appearing at SoFi Stadium Saturday for a four-show run.

"He worked really hard for this, and he's been shown tons of love," Mary Cancilla said.

He received a gigantic ticket designating Harrison as SoFi's "one millionth" admission.

"He'll be in a suite, parking, gift bag, and there are some other goodies for him," Matt Kittle os SoFi Stadium said.

The whole family can't wait to see Harrison rocking out with the BTS boys in-person Saturday.

