concert

BTS Super Fan Works Hard to Get Tickets to Their Concert

By Robert Kovacik

In a matter of weeks, the K-pop sensation BTS will play their first live concerts since the outbreak of the pandemic here in Los Angeles.

And one young man is doing what he can to not miss seeing his favorite band.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In Newbury Park, 14-year-old Harrison Cancilla is taking it one porch at a time.

Cancilla is working hard to make sure he can get tickets to see BTS live in concert. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

UCLA 48 mins ago

Crowd Surge Outside UCLA Game Prompts Concern From Officials

Huntington Beach 1 hour ago

Police Chase Stolen Vehicle in Huntington Beach Area

“He’s the awesomest.  He’s shy, but he’s awesome,” said his mother, Mary Cancilla.

The Cancilla family adopted Harrison.

“There’s actually hundreds of families who want to adopt children with down syndrome,” the mother said. 

“Kids with down syndrome are so stubborn and so creative,” said his sister Analise Cancilla. 

So after creating his own list of work possibilities in late september, Harrison’s been sweeping away.  

Each dollar earned is a step closer to his goal of getting four seats together at SoFi stadium for Harrison and his family.

This article tagged under:

concertBTS
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us