BTS Super Fan Works Hard to Get Tickets to Their Concert

In a matter of weeks, the K-pop sensation BTS will play their first live concerts since the outbreak of the pandemic here in Los Angeles.

And one young man is doing what he can to not miss seeing his favorite band.

In Newbury Park, 14-year-old Harrison Cancilla is taking it one porch at a time.

Cancilla is working hard to make sure he can get tickets to see BTS live in concert.

“He’s the awesomest. He’s shy, but he’s awesome,” said his mother, Mary Cancilla.

The Cancilla family adopted Harrison.

“There’s actually hundreds of families who want to adopt children with down syndrome,” the mother said.

“Kids with down syndrome are so stubborn and so creative,” said his sister Analise Cancilla.

So after creating his own list of work possibilities in late september, Harrison’s been sweeping away.

Each dollar earned is a step closer to his goal of getting four seats together at SoFi stadium for Harrison and his family.