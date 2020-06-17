Buena Park Offers Up to $1,000 Per Month for Coronavirus Rent Relief

The City of Buena Park will offer financing to help pay rent to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible households will receive emergency rental assistance of up to $ 1,000 per month, through December 31, 2020.

To qualify for financial aid, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Current household income is equal to or less than 60% of median income in Orange County

Family income or wages were reduced due to COVID-19

Being unemployed due to COVID-19 does not automatically qualify you for assistance. Assistance is based on the total income of all household members.

Applicants must include the following documents when making the request:

Head of household (applicant) and co-applicant: valid driver's license or California identification card.

Head of household (applicant) and co-applicant: Get your 2019 federal income tax return transcript from the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/get-transcript (or 2018 if 2019 not yet was presented).

All other household members age 18 and older: Copy of the front page of the federal income tax return, if not on the Head of Household Income Tax Return.

Rental / Lease Agreement showing the applicant's name, address, and rental amount.

Copies of the social security card (s) or birth certificate (s) of minors that are not included on any household member's federal income tax return.

Unemployment benefits letter (showing name, claim date and benefit amount).

Employer permit or termination letter.

Copies of May 2020 asset statements: checking accounts, savings, certificates of deposit, stocks, bonds, 401k, IRA, etc.

Full-time student: evidence of registration with at least 12 units.

Utility bills, other monthly bills, credit cards, cable, phone, internet, etc.

To apply online, click here.

For more information on the application process in Spanish, click here.