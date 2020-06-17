Buena Park Offers Up to $1,000 Per Month for Coronavirus Rent Relief

The City of Buena Park will offer financing to help pay rent to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible households will receive emergency rental assistance of up to $ 1,000 per month, through December 31, 2020.
To qualify for financial aid, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Current household income is equal to or less than 60% of median income in Orange County
- Family income or wages were reduced due to COVID-19
- Being unemployed due to COVID-19 does not automatically qualify you for assistance. Assistance is based on the total income of all household members.
Applicants must include the following documents when making the request:
- Head of household (applicant) and co-applicant: valid driver's license or California identification card.
- Head of household (applicant) and co-applicant: Get your 2019 federal income tax return transcript from the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/get-transcript (or 2018 if 2019 not yet was presented).
- All other household members age 18 and older: Copy of the front page of the federal income tax return, if not on the Head of Household Income Tax Return.
- Rental / Lease Agreement showing the applicant's name, address, and rental amount.
- Copies of the social security card (s) or birth certificate (s) of minors that are not included on any household member's federal income tax return.
- Unemployment benefits letter (showing name, claim date and benefit amount).
- Employer permit or termination letter.
- Copies of May 2020 asset statements: checking accounts, savings, certificates of deposit, stocks, bonds, 401k, IRA, etc.
- Full-time student: evidence of registration with at least 12 units.
- Utility bills, other monthly bills, credit cards, cable, phone, internet, etc.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
For more information on the application process in Spanish, click here.