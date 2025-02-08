Buena Park teacher's aide on administrative leave over Mexican flag social media post

A group of students gathered in Buena Park Friday to protest over a social media post that appeared on the Instagram profile of a teacher's aide.

About 100 students protested in an hours-long demonstration in front of Buena Park High School's main office over the post, which included a photo of a Mexican flag with flames depicted in the background and a caption that read, in part, "If y'all have flags, I will burn them for you."

The post was widely shared among students and parents at the high school in Orange County.

"I was really shocked, really disappointed that they would have someone like that on campus," said parent April Gois. "It doesn't make any of the kids feel safe. They didn't want to come to school."

The school's principal emailed parents, apologizing about the post. The teacher's aide was placed on administrative leave, school officials said Friday.

"Everyone has their own opinion and they’re allowed to vote, but what she did was unacceptable," said parent Maria Torres.

NBCLA reached out to the teacher's aide for comment via phone, text and social media, and visited her residence, but has not received a response.

Students said they are planning another protest next week.