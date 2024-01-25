Burbank Airport makeover plan takes off. Here's how it'll look in 2 years

Hollywood Burbank Airport is getting a new look.

A new redevelopment project at the facility, also known as Bob Hope Airport, broke ground Thursday after Burbank residents voted to approve the project back in 2016. The goal is to complete the upgrade by October 2026, according to Frank Miller, the executive director for the airport.

“This is going to be a big deal for the airport and passengers traveling through Burbank,” Miller said. “We have heard loud and clear that [voters and travelers] are very excited about the new terminal. They want to keep it in the easy, convenient manner that it is today.”

One of the features of Bob Hope Airport that travelers love, according to Miller, is accessibility.

“Everyone loves walking across the ramp and into the airport from the front and rear of the airplane. That’s going to remain.”

It’s not just the new look, Miller said. Because the original terminal dates to the 1930s, the regional airport is not up to date on safety codes.

“One thing is the inability to sustain a major earthquake. It does not meet any of the existing codes,” Miller explained. “It’s also too close to the active runways and taxiways, and that’s a concern of the FAA.”

Under the plan, a new terminal will be built to create room for additional concessions, therefore improving customer experience – both for travelers and airliners, according to Miller.

“Airlines are our partner,” Miller said. “We will have availability to have more service from existing carriers.

With the total cost of redevelopment at $1.2 billion, the new terminal is set to be located in the northeast quadrant of the airport.