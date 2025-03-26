Burbank authorities arrest suspect accused of using social media to target minors

After weeks of investigation, Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles and the Burbank Police Department have arrested a man suspected of using social media to target minors.
Saul Alfaro, 37, of Panorama City, was taken into custody and booked on charges of “enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.” Authorities have identified multiple victims across Southern California, some as young as 12 years old.
Investigators say Alfaro used various online aliases to communicate with minors, including:
- mr_jointz
- val.91503836
- 8o5_joeyy
- scv_joeyy1
- kim.9120123
- mia.7477289
- cfs3.99771776
- hugediktaylr
Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information related to the suspect or similar cases. Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210 or the HSI Tip Line at 866-347-2423, referencing the “Saul Alfaro Investigation.”