Crime and Courts

Burbank authorities arrest suspect accused of using social media to target minors

Officials urge potential victims or those with information to come forward.

By Angelique Brenes

Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After weeks of investigation, Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles and the Burbank Police Department have arrested a man suspected of using social media to target minors.

Saul Alfaro, 37, of Panorama City, was taken into custody and booked on charges of “enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.” Authorities have identified multiple victims across Southern California, some as young as 12 years old.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Investigators say Alfaro used various online aliases to communicate with minors, including:

  • mr_jointz
  • val.91503836
  • 8o5_joeyy
  • scv_joeyy1
  • kim.9120123
  • mia.7477289
  • cfs3.99771776
  • hugediktaylr
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information related to the suspect or similar cases. Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210 or the HSI Tip Line at 866-347-2423, referencing the “Saul Alfaro Investigation.”

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us