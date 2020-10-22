Bob's Big Boy Becomes One of the Boys in Blue for World Series

As the Los Angeles Dodgers go for Game 3 in the 2020 World Series Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, they'll find some big support in the San Fernando Valley.

The original Big Boy himself donned a Dodger jersey out in front of the Burbank eatery.

You'll find Bob’s Big Boy at 4211 W Riverside Dr, Burbank.

Meanwhile in Woodland Hills, a doughnut shop hit a home run with its Dodger doughnuts. You can find even more Dodger doughnuts here.

And if that doesn't satisfy your hunger for Dodger super-fan fodder, check out this San Fernando Valley Dodger fan who painted his house Dodger blue -- plus he's got a few instances of ink on himself, to boot.

The Dodgers crushed Game 1 of the World Series 8-3, but dropped the ball a bit in Game 2, losing 6-4. Watch Game 3 Friday night starting at 5 p.m. PST.