Burglars Strike at Four Burbank Businesses in Magnolia Park District

Businesses along Magnolia Boulevard were targeted overnight by burglars.

By Staff Report

Four small businesses in Burbank were burglarized overnight in the city’s Burbank's Magnolia Park District.

Officers from the Burbank Police Department received a call of an alarm activation at approximately 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, said Lt. Derek Green. Video show shattered glass in front of the Classic Hardware Collective, located on Magnolia Boulevard. 

At least four small businesses were burglarized.

Green said the robberies do not appear to be part of the rash of strong-arm, takeover-style or ``smash and grab`` robberies that have plagued Los Angeles and San Francisco in recent weeks.

“We're still in the early stages of our investigation, but we think these most likely were commercial burglaries and these stores were targeted because they were closed,'' he told City News Service.

No suspect information was available. No arrests were reported early Friday. 

A small amount of cash and some clothing was taken. 

