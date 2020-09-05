Burbank Closes All Hiking Trails for Labor Day Weekend Due to Extreme Heat

The city of Burbank announced Saturday that it was immediately shutting all hiking trails in its jurisdiction through the Labor Day holiday weekend due to extreme heat and temperatures.

The closures will remain in effect until Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6 a.m., the city said in a statement.

The trail closures, which include Stough Canyon and Wildwood Canyon recreation areas and trails, were implemented due to safety concerns, with the city asking the public to adhere to all restrictions and closures.

Additionally, there is an emergency cooling center located at the Buena Vista Branch Library Meeting Room, 300 N. Buena Vista St. The cooling center will be be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 7. Visitors are required to wear face coverings.

For a list of all cooling centers in Los Angeles County, click here.