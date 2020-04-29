coronavirus outbreak

Burbank Film Festival to Include ‘Films Made From Home’ Category

Entries must be submitted between May 1 and June 30.

By City News Service

actress at Burbank Film Festival near DeLorean car
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

BURBANK, CA – SEPTEMBER 06: Actress Bai Ling at the Night of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror After Party in conjunction with the Burbank International Film Festival held at the IATSE 80 Soundstage on September 6, 2014 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Burbank International Film Festival will debut a new category this year inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, "Films Made From Home,'' organizers announced Tuesday.

"At this time of COVID-19 production challenges, we are excited to launch our newest festival opportunity to spotlight the talented and innovative filmmakers who are creating remarkable movies from the confines of their homes,'' festival president Jeff Rector said.

See what the flyover from "Operation America Strong' looked like from the view of Navy Blue Angel cockpit.

The new category will focus on short content of five minutes or less.

Projects can include any genre or medium including short films, music videos, PSAs and commercials.

Entries must be submitted between May 1 and June 30 to https://filmfreeway.com/BurbankInternationalFilmFestival.

The top semi-finalists will be announced on July 15 and screened as part of the annual film festival, which is scheduled to take place September 9-13.

marijuana 29 mins ago

Authorities Chop 14,601 Marijuana Plants in Anza, Aguanga; 3 Arrests Made

Historic-Cultural Monuments 33 mins ago

Take a Tingly Tour of Heritage Square

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Starbucks Plans to Start Reopening US Locations Next Week. Here’s What Customers Can Expect

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirus outbreakBurbankMoviesfilm festivals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us