Burbank Film Festival to Include ‘Films Made From Home’ Category

The Burbank International Film Festival will debut a new category this year inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, "Films Made From Home,'' organizers announced Tuesday.

"At this time of COVID-19 production challenges, we are excited to launch our newest festival opportunity to spotlight the talented and innovative filmmakers who are creating remarkable movies from the confines of their homes,'' festival president Jeff Rector said.

The new category will focus on short content of five minutes or less.

Projects can include any genre or medium including short films, music videos, PSAs and commercials.

Entries must be submitted between May 1 and June 30 to https://filmfreeway.com/BurbankInternationalFilmFestival.

The top semi-finalists will be announced on July 15 and screened as part of the annual film festival, which is scheduled to take place September 9-13.