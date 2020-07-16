Burbank to Close Roads for Outdoor Dining: When and Where

Burbank is making room for more outdoor dining space.

Some restaurants in the downtown Burbank area will set up outdoor dining areas after the city issued an emergency order Wednesday to shut down streets, allowing businesses to move more tables and chairs outside. It's a public health safety measure to avoid crowded indoor settings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have received many requests from the residents and businesses to close San Fernando, we also surveyed our businesses in Downtown and almost all of them were in favor of closing down the street,” stated Justin Hess, Burbank City Manager. “This will allow people more room for social distancing, outdoor dining and to walk more freely within the increased space.”

Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, three blocks of San Fernando Boulevard will be closed to traffic.

Angeleno Avenue to Olive Avenue

Olive Avenue to Orange Grove Avenue

Orange Grove Avenue to Magnolia Boulevard

Angeleno Avenue, Olive Avenue, Orange Grove Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard will remain open to vehicular traffic.

The closure of San Fernando Boulevard may continue through Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020, if confirmed by the City Council.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved outdoor dining on sidewalks and private parking lots. This new order allows dining in public parking stalls on the closure blocks until Sept. 7, 2020.

Restaurants are required to provide a plan and obtain a permit to use the City Right-of-Way for dining space.