Burbank Police Arrest Three Texas Men Accused of ‘Bank Jugging'

Three Texas men accused of waiting in bank parking lots and watching for customers with high-value money withdrawals before breaking into their cars were arrested this week, Burbank police said Thursday.

The first case of what police called "bank jugging" was reported Sept. 15. Burbank officers responded to a vehicle burglary report in the 4100 block of West Magnolia Boulevard and discovered the victim was robbed after withdrawing money from a bank. The victim left his car unlocked with money inside, police said.

Another case was reported the following day when officers responded to a robbery in the area of Burbank Boulevard and Ontario Street, between Hollywood Way and Buena Vista Street. That victim also had just withdrawn money when he was attacked by two men who stole the money and fled the scene in a nearby vehicle.

The crimes were likely committed by the same individuals, based on security camera video of the vehicles used by the thieves, police said.

Officers arrested three men attempting to break into a parked vehicle Wednesday in Garden Grove and identified them as the suspects in the previous crimes, police said. The men, ages 24 to 31, were arrested and booked for multiple felonies, police said.

It was not immediately clear Friday whether charges had been filed.

Bank jugging vehicle burglaries typically involve criminals sitting in parking lots at or near banks and watch for customers carrying items like envelopes. The thieves then follow the person before breaking into their vehicles and stealing the recently withdrawn money.

Burbank police suggested the following safety tips.

• Be aware of your surroundings, especially occupied parked vehicles in the parking lot

• Conceal money before entering and exiting the bank

• Be aware of anyone that may be watching and or following you

• DO NOT leave your bank envelope, money bag, coin box, or currency in your vehicle

• If you suspect you are being targeted or followed, call the police immediately