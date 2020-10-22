Burbank

Burbank Police Hosting Reverse Trick-or-Treating Starting Saturday

Residents are urged to post photos of their colored-in pumpkin and tag the Burbank Police Department in social media posts.

By City News Service

Burbank Police Department

In an effort to keep Halloween safe during the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Burbank Police Department is hosting a "Reverse Trick-or- Treat'' pumpkin-coloring contest this year, in which officers will bring treats to children starting Saturday.

Burbank children are encouraged to print a Halloween pumpkin template, color in the blank pumpkin, and tape it in a window that faces the street, so officers can see it when they drive by during patrol.

Halloween Oct 17

Summon SoCal's Top Fall and Halloween Events Now

Halloween Oct 13

What Will a Pandemic Halloween Look Like? California Issues Some Recommendations

"If spotted, officers will leave behind a Halloween Trick-or-Treat bag filled with a few surprises,'' said Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.

Officers will try to reach as many homes as possible, and residents are urged to post photos of their colored-in pumpkin and tag the Burbank Police Department in social media posts.

The department hopes bringing treats to children will help slow the spread of COVID-19 by discouraging trick-or-treating.

The pumpkin template is available to download and print here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

BurbankHalloween
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us