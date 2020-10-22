In an effort to keep Halloween safe during the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Burbank Police Department is hosting a "Reverse Trick-or- Treat'' pumpkin-coloring contest this year, in which officers will bring treats to children starting Saturday.

Burbank children are encouraged to print a Halloween pumpkin template, color in the blank pumpkin, and tape it in a window that faces the street, so officers can see it when they drive by during patrol.

"If spotted, officers will leave behind a Halloween Trick-or-Treat bag filled with a few surprises,'' said Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.

Officers will try to reach as many homes as possible, and residents are urged to post photos of their colored-in pumpkin and tag the Burbank Police Department in social media posts.

— Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) October 21, 2020

The department hopes bringing treats to children will help slow the spread of COVID-19 by discouraging trick-or-treating.

The pumpkin template is available to download and print here.