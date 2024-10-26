Burbank

Burbank police officer opens fire on stolen car suspect

No officers were hurt during the confrontation.

By Karla Rendon

A Burbank police officer shot at the driver of a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop overnight, the department said.

The shooting occurred after Burbank police were notified around 1 a.m. of a stolen vehicle in the Magnolia Park District. There, officers spotted the white Ford Econoline van in question.

Officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Buena Vista Street in an attempt to yield the driver. For reasons undisclosed by the department, an officer opened fire during the confrontation.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the van, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. He was then taken into custody. No officers were hurt during the incident.

As per protocol, the officer who opened fire was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. The officer’s name was not released.

