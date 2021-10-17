Burbank Road Closures to Begin Tonight

The southbound 5 Freeway will be closed at Burbank Boulevard in Burbank beginning at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night, for overnight construction work through mid-November, city officials said.

The closures will be in effect Sunday through Friday, and will end at 4 a.m. each morning, Burbank officials tweeted. Drivers will be detoured at Burbank Boulevard.

The intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Front Street will also be closed, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., starting Sunday night and continuing through Friday.

The closures are intended to facilitate construction of the I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge and Interchange.