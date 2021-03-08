A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot Monday by Burbank police in a hotel parking lot.

The shooting occurred when officers were sent to the Quality Inn in the 2200 block of North Buena Vista Street about 4:45 a.m. on a report that an unsupervised child "appeared to be wandering in the ... parking lot,'' said Burbank police Sgt. Emil Brimway.

"Officers arrived on-scene and contacted the child,'' Brimway said.

"During their investigation, officers came into contact with a male, who was seated inside of a vehicle, in the Quality Inn parking lot. At some point during this interaction, an officer involved shooting occurred.''

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he died. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The boy appeared to be of elementary school age, Brimway said.

Information on his relationship to the man, if any, was not released.

"Neither the child, nor the officers were injured as a result of the shooting,'' Brimway said. "The child is currently in protective custody. A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene.''

Buena Vista Street was closed at San Fernando Boulevard while an investigation was conducted. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which investigates shootings involving law enforcement, was notified.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call police at 818-238-3210.