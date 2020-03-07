Burbank to Hold Job Fair for Veterans

The city of Burbank is hosting its 8th annual job fair for veterans on March 18, with multiple law enforcement and government representatives included in the employer lineup.

The free fair will be held at the McCambridge Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. While the event is intended primarily for military veterans, anyone looking for a job can attend.

Some of 50 anticipated organizations and businesses represented at the event include:

Burbank Police and Fire Department

Burbank Water and Power

California Highway Patrol

Caltech

Cedar Sinai

City of Glendale Police Department

Forest Lawn

Hampton Inn

Los Angeles Unified School District

The Salvation Army

UCLA Health

Attendees should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of a resume, as well as a state-issued photo ID and Social Security Card, according to the event website.

Registration, which ends March 17, is available online. Anyone with questions about the event is encouraged to call the city’s WorkForce Connection Office at (818) 238-5627.

The veteran unemployment rate has decreased over the past decade, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, dropping from nearly 9% in February 2010 to 3.5% in February 2020.