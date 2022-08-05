Burbank

Burbank to Ban Sprinkler Use for Two Weeks, More Cities May Follow

"What we really have to think about is that water is now becoming our liquid gold," said an assistant general manager with Burbank Water and Power.

Water restrictions are about to get tighter in Burbank.

The city notified its residents that sprinkler use would be banned for two weeks, starting on Sept. 6. More cities are likely to follow to make room for emergency repairs to a pipeline that brings in water from the Colorado River.

In the face of ongoing drought, Southern California looks to take more drastic steps to reduce water use.

"What we really have to think about is that water is now becoming our liquid gold," Jeannine Edwards, Burbank Water and Power's assistant general manager of sustainability, marketing and strategy, said. "We have to think a little more closely about how we want to use it."

Other cities like Glendale and Pasadena are planning to tighten water restrictions, water officials said. The details are still unclear.

Mike Maldonado, a Burbank resident and gardener, is trying to keep his yard alive while helping others. His advice is to keep lawn clippings and do more hand watering, which will be allowed to keep younger trees alive, according to the city.

"I accept it. That’s why I try to do different things to work with it," Maldonado said. "It's really a bad thing for the community to not be able to water because the grass keeps everybody cool -- even the house cool."

