Burglar ransacks University Park cafe: LAPD

An investigation is underway after a University Park café was broken into early Saturday.

The glass door of Viztango Café was smashed by a burglar who took off with an undisclosed number of items, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The break-in happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Figueroa Street.

Surveillance footage from the café showed a person in a hooded sweatshirt breaking their way into the business and then ransacking it. Several items were damaged, including registers that were broken into and a computer. No injuries were reported in connection with the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.