Burglars are using WiFi jammers to break into homes. Here's what to know 

Local leaders and security experts warn that jammers can allow burglars into homes undetected 

By Annette Arreola and Benjamin Gamson

WiFi jammers are being used by burglars in Los Angeles to break into homes, with no alarm ever going off, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said Monday.

The jammers are a universal key and the hottest device today as criminals are trying to bypass the newest technology, the LAPD chief said.

The device can jam a system within seconds with a push of a button, according to experts. 

“You buy the device. It’s a few hundred dollars. You can jam anybody’s cameras,” Guy Cohen, the founder of SecureIt Homes said. 

He said that criminals can intercept and disable wireless security systems without entering a home or setting off any alarms. 

One way to dissuade intruders is having a hard wire system, according to Cohen. 

“Burglars are not looking to climb up on power poles and cut wires,” he said. 

To protect a property, it is best to start with the outer perimeter, with anything from extra lighting to noisy alarms. 

“You have to think of your home as an onion,” Cohen said. “You have the outside layer that you want to protect with early detection system, and then you have the middle of the onion, which is your windows and doors that you want to protect with certain products.” 

As the final layer of protection, Cohen recommended that homes have a special room like a safe space that burglars cannot get into.

Chief McDonnell said that people can rely on others in the community to keep a home safe.  

“Know your neighbors,” he said. “Have them look out for you. You look out for them and nobody knows better than the people in the neighborhood what’s out of place.”

Los Angeles
