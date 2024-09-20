Beverly Grove

Burglars break into Beverly Grove salon to get to pharmacy next door

Video shows burglars smashing the glass door of a beauty salon so they can drill a hole and get to a pharmacy next door.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Helen Jeong

Thieves were captured on video breaking into an upscale beauty salon in Beverly Grove during the early morning hours of Thursday, leaving a hole in the front door and a wall. 

But it turned out the hair salon may not have been the target. 

Burglars, who broke into the IKONBH salon near La Cienega and Beverly Boulevard, appeared to have targeted the pharmacy next door. 

Surveillance video showed three people smashing the glass door of the salon, walking in and immediately making their way to the back of the store to create a large hole through the wall to get to Eddie’s Pharmacy.

The drug store’s burglar alarm went off, alerting police.

“There was nothing stolen from us, but we know that the pharmacy next door got something stolen from them,” said Yanina, who manages the salon. “We constantly have people walking by our window, screaming, doing weird stuff.”

A videographer who was at the scene said the intruders took several track bags of medication. The pharmacy’s manager declined to comment.

The salon expects to pay some $750 to fix the door. 

