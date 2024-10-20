North Hollywood

Burglars break into North Hollywood pharmacy

Surveillance footage captured at least three people in the business.

By Karla Rendon

A group of at least three people broke into a pharmacy in North Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Police in North Hollywood are searching for a group of burglars who broke into a pharmacy over the weekend.

The break-in occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday at a pharmacy on the 12600 block of Sherman Way. Surveillance camera captured at least three people rummaging through the pharmacy. The actual number of burglars who were involved in the crime is unclear, police said.

The burglars were seen mostly wearing all black, with on individual wearing a red sweatshirt. Further description of the individuals involved was not available.

It is unclear what was taken from the pharmacy.

