Burglars Caught Red-Handed on Camera in La Verne

Burglars were caught red-handed in La Verne Saturday.

The homeowner was able to see the burglars every movement on home security cameras and called police.

The home burglary occurred on Wheeler Avenue, north of the 210 Freeway.

The family was out and about running errands when the dad got a notification on his phone that there was movement in his house, so he called police.

This Ring doorbell video captured the takedown.

The videos shows three to four people with hoodies covering their heads, with bags over their shoulders running out of the home around 6 p.m.

Police pulled up just in time, with the audio on the security footage featuring officers yelling at then suspected burglars to "get down" and "stop."

The burglars broke in through the back sliding glass door, busting the glass, according to the home owner.

His camera system picked up motion and that’s when he saw someone him his master bedroom.

The homeowner did not want to be identified for safety reasons but said it was terrifying to watch the video. He said he's glad police made it in time.