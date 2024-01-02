Compton

Burglars swarm Compton bakery after ramming Kia Soul into entrance

Security camera video shows the raid at Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food

By Jonathan Lloyd and Christian Cazares

A large group of thieves ransacked a Compton bakery early Tuesday after breaking into the business by ramming a vehicle into the entrance.

Security camera video showed a white Kia Soul reversing into Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food. People streamed into the business, taking merchandise, lottery tickets, cash registers and other items.

The burglary was about a mile from where about 100 people gathered at about 3 a.m. Tuesday for a street takeover near El Segundo Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

No arrests were reported Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's station at 310-605-6500.

