Burglars filmed stealing large safe out of Cheviot Hills home

Cell phone footage from a neighbor captured the moment a group of burglars were seen hauling a safe from a home in Cheviot Hills.

The home burglary was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Three masked individuals took turns breaking the home's metal gate to get the safe through.

The burglars disregarded the neighbor who was just a few feet away, filming the crew as they struggled to get the safe inside of their getaway vehicle.

“It terrified me honestly, and so no one was around I decided to film it because I couldn't see anybody else filming it and I wanted to make sure that something was captured so there was evidence," said the neighbor who chose to not identify themselves. “They eventually did squeeze it into the car I think they damaged the car in the process, but then they sped off and so that's when I called 911 And I wasn't able to capture the license plate.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It's unknown what was inside the safe.

No arrests have been made and West LA area detectives are leading the investigation, according to the LAPD.