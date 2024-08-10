Cheviot Hills

Burglars filmed stealing large safe out of Cheviot Hills home

It's unknown what was inside the safe.

By Anastassia Olmos and Missael Soto

Cell phone footage from a neighbor captured the moment a group of burglars were seen hauling a safe from a home in Cheviot Hills.

The home burglary was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Three masked individuals took turns breaking the home's metal gate to get the safe through.

The burglars disregarded the neighbor who was just a few feet away, filming the crew as they struggled to get the safe inside of their getaway vehicle.

“It terrified me honestly, and so no one was around I decided to film it because I couldn't see anybody else filming it and I wanted to make sure that something was captured so there was evidence," said the neighbor who chose to not identify themselves. “They eventually did squeeze it into the car I think they damaged the car in the process, but then they sped off and so that's when I called 911 And I wasn't able to capture the license plate.”

No arrests have been made and West LA area detectives are leading the investigation, according to the LAPD.

