Rancho Santa Margarita

Burglars Hit 7 Orange County Restaurants in 30 Minutes

“The way that they did it, coming into the restaurant, they looked like they were after something, like they were going specifically for, I believe, the safes in the restaurants"

By Hetty Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owners of seven Orange County businesses spent the weekend and Monday morning on costly repairs.

The burglaries happened between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday. All involved restaurants in Santa Margarita, and detectives were working to determine if the same people were responsible for all the break-ins.

Daniel Gorman, manager of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, said it appeared the burglars knew what they were doing when they targeted his restaurant.

“The way that they did it, coming into the restaurant, they looked like they were after something, like they were going specifically for, I believe, the safes in the restaurants,” he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Surveillance video from the pizza place captured what appeared to be two men with hoodies and face coverings shattering the front door and going straight for the safe. Gorman said they used a crowbar to try and take the bolts off the bottom of the safe.

The burglars didn’t get any money, but they left the restaurant with costly repairs.

Lulu’s Caafé, a family restaurant that just opened in December, was another of the targeted eateries. “They took my cash – $500,” owner Sam Bholse said.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California 2 hours ago

Asteroid Watch: Olympic Pool-Sized Asteroid Has Small Chance of Hitting Earth in 2046

Snow 3 hours ago

SoCal Mountain Residents Hopeful But Cautious as Visitors Return After Heavy Snow

As was the case with Mountain Mike’s Pizza, surveillance video at Lulu’s Caafé showed a pair of burglars in hoodies and face coverings. They also had with them a drill and other power tools.

Bholse, a father of three, is now left with nearly $2,000 worth of repairs.

“It’s not a lot of money. But now, you know, like every night I go to sleep worried about the restaurant,” he said. “I don’t know how these people can live with these kinds of activities in their life.”

This article tagged under:

Rancho Santa MargaritaOrange County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us