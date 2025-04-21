Thieves burglarize LA tour business for E-Bikes in South Carthay

The owner of a tourism company in South Carthay is frustrated after thieves broke into his business and stole multiple E-bikes.

The burglary occurred before 7 a.m. Friday at the Another Side of Los Angeles Tours store on South La Cienega, according to LAPD.

At least two thieves are captured on surveillance video breaking into the business by throwing what appears to be a brick at the store's window. The thieves then entered the business and took off with several E-bikes.

The owner says it's not the first time his business has been targeted. The latest was in March after a rock was thrown through a window.

"I’m heartbroken by it because it’s a city that I love. It’s where I make my living. And it’s where I show off to every person all over the world, I’m so proud of LA. And we’re better than this," said Kenneth Lippman, owner of the LA tours company.

A store employee tells NBCLA that the break-ins have cost several thousand dollars to a business that was already off to a slow start this year.

"This is just like a gut punch at a time when we’re like being kicked when you’re down because we lost a lot of business. A lot of people did not come over spring break because they felt like fires had damaged the entire city," said Lippman.

LAPD is continuing its investigation. In the meantime, the owner says they are looking into getting a security gate.