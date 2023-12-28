Burglars posed as LAPD officers in Lake Balboa home break-in

Three men announced themselves as Los Angeles Police Department officers in a frightening break-in Wednesday night at a Lake Balboa home, police said.

A house-sitter was the only person in the house at the time of the burglary in the 7000 block of Forbes Avenue. No arrests were reported early Thursday.

The house-sitter told police she was in the rear bedroom when the burglars smashed a window to enter the house. They announced that they were LAPD officers and, when the house-sitter responded, they ran off with her purse, she told police.

Detailed descriptions of the thieves were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.