Burglars ram into Eagle Rock tobacco shop, flee in getaway car

An Eagle Rock business is picking up the damage after burglars slammed a vehicle through the front door and took off with various items Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a possible burglary call at the tobacco shop in Eagle Rock located at the 2100 block of Colorado Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A video shows a black car smashing through iron bars and glass in the front of the store, then taking off with various items.

LAPD said the vehicle was possibly a stolen Hyundai.

The Ring video shows at least three people running into the shop, then flee in a white getaway car.

Police have not released any information on the suspects.