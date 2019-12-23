Burglars Smash Jewelry Case at Montebello Mall, Spark Fears of Shooting

A group of four or five young men armed with a hammer smashed jewelry cases at the JC Penney store at the Montebello Town Center Mall Monday, stealing an unknown amount of jewelry and escaping before police arrived.

The smash and grab burglary occurred around 5 p.m. at the mall located at 2134 Montebello Town Center Dr., adjacent to the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to Montebello police.

Officers were dispatched to the mall about 5:15 p.m., Montebello Police Department detective Sgt. J. Carrera said. The sound of smashing glass initially sparked fears among some customers that shots had been fired, but police and sheriff's officials said no shots were fired.

The burglars were dressed in dark clothing, Carrera said.

All shops at the mall would remain closed for the remainder of the night.

Anyone with information on the burglary was asked to call Montebello police at 323-887-1313. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.