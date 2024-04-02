Burglars target Westchester neighborhood homes

A group of concerned neighbors in Westchester are speaking out after a string of violent burglaries and trespassing incidents were reported in the last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department says one of those burglaries involved several men wearing ski masks and breaking into a home while the homeowners were inside. Neighbors say -- they don't feel safe to live here.

Residents question what else they can do to keep themselves safe after a string of burglaries and trespassing reports.

“This has been alarming this week that there have been face-to-face confrontations with harm,” Debra Houston, a neighbor, said.

“It's changed the dynamic in the neighborhood where we feel like we have to be on constant alert,” Marisa Peters, a neighbor, said.

There have been four incidents since last Monday.

LAPD said officers responded to a burglary on Fordham Road where the burglar pepper sprayed the homeowner.

In another incident, according to LAPD, three men wearing ski masks broke into a home on 91st while a mother and her child were inside. They stole items and then ran off.

LAPD says two incidents of trespassing and a break-in happened as recently as last night.

“Many people here are learning how to shoot weapons, buying weapons because of the safety concerns,” Houston said.

Back in January, similar incidents were reported where neighbors in Westchester and Playa Vista were concerned after 75 burglaries were reported in three months, and 50 cars were broken into during one weekend.

Now, neighbors attribute the crime and recent burglaries to the rise in RV parking in their neighborhood and nearby parks. They want more answers from LAPD and city officials.