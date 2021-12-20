Bel Air

One Person Arrested in Burglary at $94M Bel Air Home

LAPD officers responded to the sprawling Bel Air mansion after a report of a hot prowl burglary.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested after police responded to a report of burglary Monday night at a multi-million dollar Bel Air home.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a "hot prowl" burglar call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Bel Air Road, Officer Mike Lopez said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was home at the time.

A member of a security team caught one person inside the home and detained him, Lopez said. Initial reports stated there were two individuals, but police told NBC4 that one person was arrested.

At least seven Los Angeles Police Department units responded to the call. Officers searched inside and outside of the sprawling property, which sold for $94 million in 2019.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken.

The crime comes weeks after the fatal shooting of Los Angeles philanthropist Jaqueline Avant during a burglary in progress at her Beverly Hills home. A suspect int at that crime was arrested two hours later at a home in the Hollywood Hills after shooting himself in the foot.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Bel AirBurglary
