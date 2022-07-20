Burglars Swarm Chanel Storefront in Beverly Grove Smash-and-Grab Heist

A white van apparently rammed into the entrance of a Chanel store in an early morning robbery at the luxury brand's location in the Beverly Grove area.

The burglary was repoted at about 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Robertson Boulevard. Video from a witness shows the white van pull up to the building and ram the storefront.

As many as eight people in three vehicles drove away with undisclosed items, according to the LAPD.

"Youngsters, coming out of a bunch of cars, grabbing a bunch of clothes," a witness said, describing what he saw across the street. "They took everything that was in the display case."

Shattered glass was scattered on the sidewalk in front of the store.