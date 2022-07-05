Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly burglary at an apartment complex in Lincoln Heights.

Police say an intruder killed a man, then got away.

A couple was watching fireworks Monday night then went back into the apartment. Not long after that around 9:30 p.m. LAPD got a call of a burglary in progress.

The suspect came up to their door, entered their apartment and then there was some kind of altercation that took place, though details of what caused the fight and what exactly took place have not yet been shared by police.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the victims was killed and seemed to have suffered some sort of blunt force trauma. The victim was a male in his 60s and was dead at the scene.

The woman also in the apartment was not harmed, according to police.

"The suspect is at large and we have a very limited description of that suspect," said Lt. Ryan Rabbett of the LAPD. "We do know he was wearing a mask and very dark clothing."

Detectives have been speaking with the victim as well as other witnesses.

"Right now we are processing the scene and looking at the possible videos in the area to help shed a little bit more light as to what happened."