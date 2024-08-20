Crime and Courts

Burglars break into LA sneaker store for at least third time in two months

Three people were arrested in connection with the latest break-in at Rich LA in Gramercy Park.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Camilla Rambaldi

Security camera video shows burglar entering a Los Angeles sneaker store. Aug. 20, 2024.
A high-end sneaker store in Los Angeles' Gramercy Park area was burglarized early Tuesday morning for at least the third time in nearly two months.

Three people were arrested in the latest break-in at Rich LA, where the burglars left behind extensive damage as they took off with boxes of shoes. Five people seen on security camera video broke a metal gate and smashed a window to enter the store on Century Boulevard southwest of downtown Los Angeles. 

They left with more than $8,000 worth of shoes, a family member of the store owner told NBCLA. The burglars in a green KIA appeared to back into the front of the store. They stormed inside and loaded merchandise into trash bags.

The LAPD said three people were in custody Tuesday afternoon in connection with the crime.

On Aug. 9, security camera video showed burglars walking in and out of the store as they carried boxes of shoes to Mercedes Benz SUV and a Chevy Camaro. The burglars appeared to use a hand tool to open a door to a back room, where they grabbed more items.

A group of thieves broke into a shoe store in Gramercy Park, stealing stacks of shoe boxes. 

Another burglary was reported at the store on July 11.

It was not immediately clear whether the crimes are connected.

