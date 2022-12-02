‘You Feel Like You Can't Win': Burglars Strike Shoe Store Set for Long-Awaited Reopening

What to Know Jean Grisard opened his San Pedro shoe store in 2017, but operated online during the pandemic.

The married father of three was set to reopen this week, but burglars stolen about $100,000 worth of items Wednesday evening.

The future of Street Sole is now uncertain. Some of the rare items took years to collect.

A San Pedro shoe store owner who planned to reopen for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic faces another setback after burglars stole tens of thousand of dollars in merchandise.

Security camera video from a neighboring business captured the burglars stealing about $100,000 worth of rare street wear, including Air Jordans, from Street Sole. Many of the shoes took owner Jean Grisard years to collect.

"High-end sneakers, Jordans, Nikes, things that would sell out in the store," said Grisard. "Things you can't just walk into a store and find anymore."

The burglary Wednesday evening was just a day before Grisard planned to reopen after operating his business online during the pandemic. He arrived at the store on Sixth Street to find the front door shattered. Thieves cut open the security gate and kicked in the glass door.

"You try to do everything you can to build that business, grow that business and do the right things and provide for your family," Grisard said. "You feel like you can't win."

Grisard installed mirrored front windows in an effort to deter thieves following a 2019 burglary. This time, security camera video showed thieves walking out of the store with armfuls of merchandise and loading it into a white BMW parked on the street.

Detectives said a camera outside a neighboring business captured a view of the BMW's license plates. No arrests were reported Friday morning.

Grisard opened Street Sole in 2017. The store hosted several charity and community events, including a kids Easter egg hunt.

The married father of three said he's grateful no one was injured, but that the future of his small business remains uncertain.

"Not everybody is as fortunate," said Grisard. "Something like that happens, you don't know if they have weapons. I just thank God I'm able to see my kids."