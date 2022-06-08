Burglary Suspect Shot by Police in Hollywood

A man suspected of burglarizing a Hollywood Hills home was shot by police in Hollywood Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just after 3:55 p.m. to the 2000 block of Paramount Drive on reports of the robbery and found the man at the scene, who ran away when police attempted to make contact with him, according to the LAPD.

Officers chased the man to the area of Highland Avenue and Franklin Avenue, where at least one officer shot him.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known, and police were investigating events leading up to the shooting. No officers were reported to be injured in the shooting.

Traffic on Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue and the Hollywood (101) Freeway was set to impacted for an unknown duration due to the investigation, according to the LAPD.